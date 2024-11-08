Newcastle United are believed to be in talks with a "total one-off" over a new contract at St James' Park, according to a promising new update.

The Magpies return to Premier League action this weekend, making the trip to a Nottingham Forest side that few expected to be third in the table come November. It is a big game for Eddie Howe's men, who have injected some momentum into a stuttering start to the season after a 1-0 win at home to Arsenal.

Away from the on-pitch action, lots of Newcastle transfer rumours are doing the rounds ahead of January, with West Ham superstar Jarrod Bowen linked with a move to St James'. The England international isn't necessarily having his best season, but he still has five goal contributions in 10 league appearances to date.

The Magpies are also said to have made an approach for Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon, with the 23-year-old only having a £13m release clause in his current contract, making him a potential steal.

There is reportedly continued interest in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, too, who has made a hugely impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign, standing out as one of the Premier League's most dangerous attacking players. The right-hand side of Newcastle's attack is seen as a weak area, with improvements needed on both Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle in talks with defender over new deal

According to The Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Newcastle are in talks with Fabian Schar over a new deal, as they look to tie down one of their most experienced players. The fan favourite is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning the Magpies must decide whether to extend his stay or allow him to leave for free.

Schar is admittedly not getting any younger, turning 33 next month, but handing him an extension makes complete sense, given his enduring importance to Newcastle. He has been so impressive in the absence of injured pair Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, averaging three clearances and 1.8 aerial duel wins per game in the league this season, while Howe has waxed lyrical over him in the past.

"There won’t be many centre-halves like Fabi. He is a total one-off. He is a very good defender. When he is absolutely concentrated and really well trained, he’s as good a defender as I’ve seen. He reads the game really well and the amount of interceptions he makes is second to none."

That is huge praise from Howe, but goes to show how highly thought of the £45,000-a-week centre-back is by Newcastle, highlighting why a new contract for him makes complete sense.

While a long-term deal wouldn't necessarily wise, given Schar's age, if the Magpies maintained his current wages and offered him a two-year extension, for example, it would hopefully be the ideal outcome for all parties.