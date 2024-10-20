Newcastle United could smash their transfer record by signing an £80m player in the January transfer window, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

It was a disappointing summer window at St James' Park, with sporting director Paul Mitchell and manager Eddie Howe reportedly clashing over the club's transfer approach.

Hopefully, the pair's relationship improves moving forward and the PIF also provides enough funds for new signings. In the meantime, Newcastle have continued to be linked with moves for various targets.

Lille star Jonathan David is one player who has emerged as an option for the Magpies, with the Canadian excelling for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 92 goals in 197 appearances, highlighting his attacking prowess.

Meanwhile, David's teammate, Angel Gomes, has also been touted as a target for Newcastle, with one report even claiming that he is the club's top choice ahead of January. The midfielder recently broke into the England team under Lee Carsley in the Nations League, earning his first three caps.

Newcastle eyeing record-breaking £80m signing

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle want to sign Marc Guehi in an £80m move in January, which would shatter their transfer record set by Alexander Isak following his £60m move in 2022.

The Magpies are "ready to relaunch" their assault on the 24-year-old, although it is stated that he "would actually prefer to join Liverpool", which will be a concern for the likes of Mitchell and Howe.

At this point, it would arguably be a surprise if Guehi was still a Palace player at the end of the season, especially following their poor start to the campaign, but whether he joins Newcastle or Liverpool remains to be seen.

A switch to the Magpies would arguably be better for the England international's development, considering he would likely have a greater chance of being an immediate key starter at St James', which wouldn't necessarily be the case at Anfield alongside the likes of fellow international defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Newcastle's 10 most expensive signings Rank Player Price 1 Alexander Isak £60m 2 Sandro Tonali £55m 3 Anthony Gordon £45m 4 Bruno Guimaraes £41.6m 5 Joelinton £40m 6 Tino Livramento £40m 7 Harvey Barnes £38m 8 Lewis Hall £35m 9 Sven Botman £34.5m 10 Chris Wood £25m All fees via BBC Sport

Guehi's performances for his country during Euro 2024 saw his stock rise, with the Palace man standing out as one of the best defenders at the tournament.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer said of him: "He looked good,didn’the? I thought his passing wasreally good. You know whenyou’refizzing it into the middle and having to get through and break the line.Ithought some of his passing was superb. Hedidn’thave to defend too much, but thenyou’reon the ball and with possession, you need someone like that."

Granted, £80m is a huge amount of money for any player, and the price of British players can sometimes be bloated, but Guehi could be a leader of Newcastle's defence and prove to be the perfect long-term centre-back partner for Sven Botman.