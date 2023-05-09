Newcastle United have made contact regarding a summer deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura, according to reports.

What's the latest on Moura to Newcastle?

The Premier League veteran has made 219 appearances since arriving in N17 back in 2018, but he's fallen significantly down the pecking order this season having made zero starts in the top-flight and is therefore fully expected to be on the move during the upcoming window.

The Brazilian's contract with Ryan Mason's side is set to expire at the end of the season and The Athletic have reported that they have decided not to offer him a new deal, meaning that he will depart upon the conclusion of the current campaign and become a free agent.

In September 2022, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Magpies "approached" the Lilywhites regarding a deal for the 30-year-old on deadline day, but at the time they didn't want to let him go, but the fact that he is now set to become available for nothing will be music to the ears of PIF and Eddie Howe who appear to be wasting no time in revisiting a move for their target.

According to Torcedores (via Sport Witness), Newcastle, alongside top-flight rivals Aston Villa, have both "recently contacted" Moura and his representatives to express their desire to take him on board ahead of the 2023/24 term. The St. James' Park outfit remain "interested" in completing a deal for their long-term target, and Tottenham have left him "free" to assess any offers that he receives. Flamengo are also keen, but he is currently wanting to remain in Europe which gives the English duo the "advantage".

Would Moura be a good signing for Newcastle?

Moura will likely need time to work his way up to full match fitness during pre-season having only played 295 minutes of football across all competitions this season, but the fact that he’d cost nothing to recruit means that Newcastle should be all over him as they look to build squad depth without infringing on Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Spurs winger has already proven himself in the Premier League having clocked up 65 goal contributions (38 goals and 27 assists) in 219 senior appearances in the capital, form which has seen him lauded “ridiculous” for his energy and pressing by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Sao Paulo native, who is a versatile operator with the ability to play anywhere across the frontline and in three positions in the midfield, also has a track record when facing the northeast outfit having netted one goal and provided the same number of assists in nine meetings, though he could soon be the one putting them away for the black and white stripes.