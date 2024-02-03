Newcastle United have been given an enormous injury boost ahead of their Premier League meeting with Luton Town this weekend, courtesy of an update from journalist Chris Waugh.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies' season has arguably been defined by incredible bad luck with injuries, with so many different influential players missing at different points during the campaign. The list is almost too long to mention, but figures such as Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Joelinton and Alexander Isak have been missing for big chunks of action, playing a big part in their failure to replicate last season's brilliance in the Premier League.

Thankfully, Eddie Howe's fitness woes have started to ease a little in recent weeks, and it has showed on the pitch, following back-to-back victories away to Fulham and Aston Villa in the FA Cup and league respectively. On Saturday afternoon, Newcastle welcome Luton Town to St James' Park, knowing that another three points would increase their chances of another European finish this season, not to mention making it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Another promising injury update has now dropped ahead of the game, as further positive signs emerge for the Magpies.

Newcastle receive quintuple boost

Taking to X on Friday, Waugh said that Newcastle could welcome as many as five players back from injury against Luton, including Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes.

"Jason Tindall stood in for the under-the-weather Eddie Howe - & a positive injury update. Alexander Isak has a "chance" of being involved vs Luton, despite groin injury. Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes & Joe Willock also have late #NUFC fitness tests."

In Waugh's report for The Athletic, he also adds that Jamaal Lascelles is another who could be back in the fold, acting as another plus for Howe. This is fantastic news for any Newcastle fan, with their injury situation now looking so much healthier than it has been since the beginning of the campaign, giving them the best possible chance of a strong second half to the season.

Granted, it would be a surprise if all five players mentioned return to the team against Luton, but having them in the matchday squad would feel significant in itself, potentially leading to them enjoying some minutes after the break.

Isak is arguably the biggest positive, given his quality and match-winning ability - he has scored 10 goals in just 14 Premier League starts this season - but Wilson, Barnes and Willock are all players who can add so much in the final third when they are fit and firing.

Newcastle's top goalscorers this season Total Alexander Isak 14 Callum Wilson 8 Anthony Gordon 7 Miguel Almiron 5 Sean Longstaff 4 Dan Burn 4

Injuries are such an important part of modern football - it is no surprise that teams with fully fit squads can often excel in terms of rhythm and confidence, which Newcastle themselves enjoyed at times last season - and the Magpies could now flourish as the business end of the campaign approaches.