There has never been a better time to be a Newcastle fan.

Within the last 18 months, the club has escaped the clutches of Mike Ashley, avoided relegation, ditched Steve Bruce, found new ownership, hired Eddie Howe, and has just secured Champions League football for the first time since 2002.

It is a wondrously exciting dawn for the Magpies, but they must not rest on their laurels, and begin shaping their squad for their European excursion.

They need to add more depth and quality to juggle the increased amount of fixtures and James Maddison would be a magnificent addition.

What’s the latest on James Maddison to Newcastle?

According to the Guardian, the Magpies and Tottenham are set to be part of a hotly-contested tug-of-war for the 26-year-old’s signature.

The Magpies have been reportedly working on a deal for Maddison since last summer and can offer the playmaker the chance to compete in Europe’s most elite competition.

The Foxes have accepted that Maddison 'can leave for the right offer' and only has a year left on his contract.

It is understood that an offer of around £40m could be enough for the 2016 Premier League winners to sanction his sale.

How would James Maddison fit in at Newcastle?

Despite his side’s torrid season, the £110k-per-week maestro has emerged from the rubble of Leicester’s relegation with his formidable reputation still intact.

In 30 Premier League appearances, the attacking midfielder registered 19 goal involvements and the highest average rating (7.24) in the whole squad, as per WhoScored.

The two-cap international has been a fountain of creativity and end-product as he ranks in the top 11% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for assists per 90, as well as within the best 15% for shot-creating actions and progressive passes per 90.

A player of this stunning effervescence propped behind the irrepressible Alexander Isak is a frightening prospect.

In his debut season in England, the forward scored ten top-flight goals, despite only making 22 appearances in an injury-ravaged start.

In this short period, the 23-year-old has already displaced his dazzling quick feet, his clinical finishing, and intoxicating directness as he ranks within the highest 7% for successful take-ons per 90 and 16% for progressive carries per 90.

Hailed as someone who possesses “all the attributes”, a combination of Maddison’s mesmeric creativity and the flourishing potential of Isak could be a potent force in domestic and European competition.

Described as “fantastic” by Frank Lampard, Maddison should deservedly be playing top-flight football come August and St James Park would be a mouth-watering destination.