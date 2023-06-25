In the past, due to Newcastle’s tenuous position battling relegation, their best players were often pinched by more attractive clubs.

Yohan Cabaye, Moussa Sissoko, Ayoze Perez, Demba Ba, and Georginio Wijnaldum have all previously departed the north-east in search of more stability and prosperous opportunities.

However, in recent times, the Magpies have enjoyed an extraordinary role reversal in which they now find themselves as an extremely sought-after and popular destination.

The club achieved an incredible top-four finish that has secured Champions League football and has expanded the Toon's options within the transfer market.

One player that could be poached from a former top-flight rival is James Maddison.

What’s the latest on James Maddison to Newcastle United?

According to GIVEMESPORT, the high-flyers are looking to follow the impending Sandro Tonali deal by also convincing Maddison to join.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed: "It's true that they want Tonali and they are closing in on him. For sure he was on the list at Newcastle alongside of course Maddison, who remains a target for Newcastle and Tottenham."

After their relegation and the expiration of Maddison’s contract next summer, the playmaker could be available for around £40m, and Newcastle should accelerate their attempts to conclude the signing.

How could Newcastle line up next season?

During the last two Premier League campaigns, Maddison has been at the heart of all of Leicester City’s most penetrating creativity and cleanest potency. In his previous 65 Premier League games, the £110k-per-week “superstar” has registered 39 goal involvements.

This year, he recorded the highest average rating (7.24) within the squad, along with nine assists and an average of 1.5 dribbles and 2.3 key passes per game. Regarding the latter metric, Kieran Trippier is the only Newcastle player to better Maddison in that category (2.9).

He also ranks impressively across the continent, as across the top five leagues and European competitions, he sits within the top 15% for progressive passes, shot-creating actions and total shots per 90.

With the Englishman occupying the role just behind the striker or as an advanced No 8, his arrival on Tyneside could make for a magnificent duo with the incoming Sandro Tonali, who would sit slightly deeper.

In Serie A, the Italian averaged 1.9 tackles and 1.8 key passes per game as his energy, ball recovery, and composure would perfectly complement Maddison’s innovative play style, affording him more freedom.

The 23-year-old also has 18 appearances in the Champions League in his career, which could be invaluable in a squad with limited European experience.

It is remarkable that Newcastle find themselves in this position in such a short space of time, and it is impossible not to be excited, especially when considering the special midfield they could boast come August.