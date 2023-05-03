Newcastle United are believed to be among the clubs who are interested in signing Juventus defender, Gleison Bremer, with the Brazilian ace facing an uncertain future in Turin despite only signing for the Serie A side last summer.

What's the latest on Bremer to Newcastle?

According to Italian outlet, Calciomercatoweb.it, the Magpies - and fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur - are seemingly ready to invest in the 26-year-old centre-back, with the report suggesting that the player could be sold at the end of the season amid the Bianconeri's financial woes.

Having made the move from Torino to the Old Lady back in July for a fee of around £34.8m, the report suggests that the three-cap rock could already be in line for a departure, with an asking price of around €50m (£44m) having been mooted.

As for the St James' Park outfit, the 6 foot 2 ace appears to have been a long-term target for the club, with reports last year having revealed that the Tynesiders were among the possible suitors for the highly-coveted talent, prior to his move to Juve.

Should Newcastle sign Bremer this summer?

One of the main facets of Newcastle's success this season has been the strength of the backline, with Eddie Howe's men currently boasting the best defensive record in the top-flight, having shipped just 27 league goals thus far.

That rock-solid record has been aided by the "excellent" centre-back pairing of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar - as hailed by the Chronicle's Lee Ryder - albeit with the Telegraph's Luke Edwards reporting back in March that the club will be 'in the market' for a right-footed option in that role this summer.

With it looking as if 'either Schar or club captain Jamaal Lascelles' will be moved on - as per Edwards - a new long-term partner for the aforementioned Botman may need to be found, hence turning to Bremer ahead of next season.

The one-time Atletico Mineiro man could represent an astute capture for those on Tyneside due to his likeness to the club's towering Dutchman, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, as per FBref.

That comparison between Bremer and Botman is notably showcased by the threat that they pose in an attacking sense, with the Juventus ace ranking in the top 7% among his European peers for touches in the opposition penalty area, while the Magpies machine ranks in the top 5% in that regard.

More importantly, however, the duo are also alike due to their ball-winning brilliance, with Bremer having made 25 tackles this season and recorded 40 blocks in 26 league games, while Botman has recorded 33 tackles and also made 40 blocks from his 31 league appearances.

With the latter man having performed at "such a high level" this season - according to Howe - it would be truly exciting to partner him with another stellar option like the Brazilian, with the latter man having himself been described as "unbelievable" by journalist Ryan Taylor.

Whether a deal for Bremer can actually be pulled off remains to be seen, although the hope will be that he opts to trade one black and white jersey for another...