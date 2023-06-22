Newcastle United are advancing in their deal to sign Sandro Tonali, and are set to double his salary in what will be a huge deal for the Magpies, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Newcastle's move for Tonali?

The AC Milan star is being eyed up by Eddie Howe as he aims to add quality to his midfield, with Newcastle returning to European football for the first time in over ten years.

A major deal for the 23-year-old appears to be edging closer, as Newcastle aim to flex their financial muscles over Milan and take one of their prize assets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano hinted that a deal could reach a huge fee, whilst Tonali's £76k-per-week salary could even be doubled should he make the move to St James' Park.

"Now we can say that the talks are moving to the final stages for Sandro Tonali to Newcastle," he stated.

"Newcastle made a really important bid to the player, it's more than double salary for Sandro Tonali compared to what he's earning at Milan right now, so crazy salary and also important bid to Milan, around €70m (£60m) with add-ons included.

"Now, what is needed to close the deal, to discuss the structure of the deal, payment terms and how to structure the add-ons, so Milan and Newcastle are negotiating, waiting for the green light, but this is getting closer, so the next hours could be crucial to close the deal for Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, a really big one for Newcastle if they will be able to complete it."

Where does Tonali fit in at Newcastle?

Newcastle have been desperate to reinforce their midfield this summer, to support Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock in the middle of the park, and Tonali has now been identified as the ideal addition.

It remains unclear whether Tonali would arrive as a more advanced box-to-box option to compete with Joelinton, with Guimaraes playing in a deeper role, or if the Italian will sit back and allow the Brazilian to play further forward.

Tonali ranks poorly in defensive contributions compared to Guimaraes as per FBref, but did notch up seven assists in all competitions, perhaps indicating that his presence in the middle will add more creativity to the side.

Given the status of the Italy international as a key player for the Champions League semi-finalists, this deal represents a statement from Newcastle that they are aiming to compete with Europe's biggest clubs in the transfer market.