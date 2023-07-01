Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with highly-rated Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga over a summer move to St James' Park.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

The 21-year-old may still be a young footballer learning his game, but he has already grown into one of his side's most important and influential players.

Last season, Veiga scored 11 times from midfield in La Liga, which was bettered only by Iago Aspas (12), and he also got four assists to his name in the competition - the joint-second-most in the squad. His performances have clearly caught the eye of some of the Premier League's biggest teams, and he has been linked with a move to Newcastle before the start of next season.

The Magpies are looking to build on their excellent 2022/23 campaign - one that saw them finish fourth and qualify for next season's Champions League - and top-class new signings are on the agenda.

Are Newcastle in talks with Veiga?

According to a report from 90min, Newcastle are one of a number of big English clubs who have had talks with Veiga's agent over a summer transfer and are willing to meet his €40m release clause.

"90min understands that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all indicated that they would be willing to meet this sum up front or pay a little extra if paid in instalments. "The quartet have recently held talks with agent Zahavi regarding Veiga's future, while Marseille and Serie A holders Napoli have also registered an interest."

Veiga could be a fantastic signing for Newcastle, adding an extra spark in an attacking midfield role and acting as a nice foil for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

He could be an ideal link man between the deeper midfielders and the attack, having already registered 11 assists in a Celta Vigo shirt, and he is only going to become a more complete player as the years pass.

Veiga clearly isn't going to be available on the cheap, and the level of competition for his services will also make it difficult to snap him up, but Newcastle signing him could be a statement of intent, and they could be bringing in someone who may star at the top level for a long time.

He has been compared to former Chelsea and Spain star Juan Mata, in terms of his style of play, and labelled a "very electric player" by Fabrizio Romano, which should further excite Magpies supporters about the quality he could bring to St James' Park.