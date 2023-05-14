An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Arda Guler to Newcastle?

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the Magpies are one of the clubs in the race to land Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are among the other European clubs eyeing the teenager but the Toon Army are said to be leading the charge as it stands.

It is stated that an offer in the region of €20m (£18m) could be on the table from Eddie Howe's side as they attempt to win the race for his signature, although the Turkish giants are not eager to cash in on their prized youngster without a fight.

Who is Arda Guler?

The talented young midfielder is a left-footed senior Turkey international who predominantly plays as either a no.10 or as a right winger.

Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth could now land the perfect heir to Miguel Almiron by signing Guler as the Fenerbahce star is another player who can use his left foot to cut inside from the right, which then opens space for Kieran Trippier to bomb on from right-back - from where he has created 22 'big chances' in the top-flight.

The 18-year-old wonderkid has averaged a sublime Sofascore rating of 7.44 across 17 appearances in the Super Lig - scoring four goals and creating 1.7 opportunities per match for his teammates.

He has racked up nine goals and nine assists in 46 outings for the club at senior level in all competitions to date, which shows that the gem has quickly adapted to life in the first team by regularly contributing in the final third.

Almiron has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 31 Premier League matches for Newcastle this term but has only scored twice since the turn of the year and this summer could be the perfect opportunity to bring in his eventual heir.

Guler, who has been lauded as an "elite talent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is 11 years younger than the Paraguay international and could come in as the winger's long-term replacement.

Like Almiron, the teenager could line up on the right of the front three and use his left foot an eye for a goal to cause problems by cutting inside, which would then allow Trippier the space to double up and make runs down the flank.

It is now down to Ashworth to beat off competition from Napoli and Dortmund to secure a deal to sign the Turkish phenomenon ahead of next term.