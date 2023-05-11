An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Newcastle?

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Magpies are prepared to offer €50m (£44m) to land Bayern Munich central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at the end of the season.

The report claims that Liverpool are also ready to bid for his signature and fellow Premier League side Manchester United are also interested in him, although they are yet to make a concrete proposal for the Dutchman.

It is stated that Bayern have not set a fee for the midfielder but the player is prepared to force their hand by asking to leave as he is unhappy with his current situation at the club.

What is Ryan Gravenberch's style of play?

The 20-year-old predominantly plays as a box-to-box midfielder but has been deployed as a number ten and in a holding role in the past.

He is a creative number eight who can also put his foot in and dominate games with both his ability on the ball and his aggression and strength out of possession.

FBref has Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister as the most similar player to Gravenberch in style, based on their respective statistics over the last 365 days.

Both players rank in the top 21% of players in their position in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days for progressive carries, successful take-ons, non-penalty expected goals (xG), and expected assists (xA) per 90.

This shows that they are both midfielders who can take the ball past opposition players, whilst also carrying a huge threat in the final third, in terms of their positioning to take shots of their own and the creativity they produce for their teammates.

Gravenberch, who was once hailed as "dominant" by his former coach Brian Tevreden, has also showcased his defensive ability in the past.

Prior to joining Bayern last summer, the 20-year-old phenomenon, who has already made 144 senior appearances for club and country, made 2.2 tackles and interceptions per game and won 58% of his duels in the Eredivisie for Ajax.

Mac Allister also offers reliability on the defensive end with 2.8 tackles and interceptions per match and a duel success rate of 57% in the Premier League this season.

Therefore, both players are young midfielders who can provide quality on the ball, in their progression of play through dribbling and passing, whilst also being solid defenders who do not get bullied in the middle of the park.

Ashworth can now land Eddie Howe his very own version of the Brighton star by convincing the Bundesliga giants to part ways with Gravenberch over the coming weeks, if not months.