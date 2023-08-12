Newcastle United have received a big injury blow ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with a key midfielder set for a lengthy absence.

How old is Joe Willock?

Joe Willock has been an impressive servant for the Magpies to date, having made the move to St James' Park from Arsenal back in 2021. The 23-year-old has made 88 appearances to date, scoring 13 goals in that time, proving to be an energetic option who can shine both in midfield and out wide.

Newcastle begin their Premier League account with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday evening, as they look to kick on after a superb 2022/23 campaign - one that saw them finish fourth and seal a return to the Champions League.

For that to happen, the Magpies need to bring in more signings and hope that they get fortunate in the injury department, but they have already received a blow, in that respect, following a fresh update.

How long is Joe Willock out for?

According to The Athletic's George Caulkin, Willock will miss the beginning of the Premier League season, and isn't expected to return until after the international break next month:

"Newcastle United will be without Joe Willock until after the first international break. Willock, 23, has had discomfort in his hamstring following his serious injury which ruled him out of the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"Newcastle have therefore elected to allow the midfielder to recover until the first international break, which begins on September 4."

While Willock isn't necessarily the first name on Newcastle's team sheet, not being as important as someone like Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak, for example, he remains an important squad figure. For that reason, this absence comes at a real setback for the Magpies, at a time when squad rotation is so key across four different competitions.

He has been described as "underestimated" by Joleon Lescott and Michael Owen in the past, while Steve Bruce once hailed him as a "terrific athlete", highlighting why he could be such a big loss in the coming weeks.

While Willock may not always be a player who makes headlines and produces match-winning moments, his work ethic is vital to the way Newcastle play, and he is the type of footballer whose energy may only be truly missed when he isn't available.

The hope is that the Magpies are able to get by without him, however, especially with Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes arriving from AC Milan and Leicester City respectively, so they do feel better-equipped to handle his absence.

Willock is someone who needs to be fit for much of the campaign, though, doing exactly what is asked of him when he plays, and chipping in with the odd goal and assist here and there.

Thankfully, there are only three Premier League fixtures to hurdle before the international break, so it could worse - admittedly, the games are tough ones at home to Villa, away to Manchester City and against Liverpool at St James' - but Newcastle are a better, more balance-looking outfit when he is around.