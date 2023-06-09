Newcastle United are showing an interest in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer, a new transfer update has claimed.

Will Adams leave Leeds in the summer?

The Magpies could be set to embark upon a hugely productive summer transfer window, having secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and sealed a return to the Champions League in the process.

That could make a huge different when it comes to the calibre of players Newcastle could sign in the coming weeks and months, as they look to ensure that they don't rest on their laurels and keep improving instead.

The money will be there for Eddie Howe to make significant reinforcements and he could see midfield as a key area of the pitch strengthen, with arguably too much reliance on Bruno Guimaraes, who looked tired in the final stages of the season.

Will Newcastle look to snap up Adams?

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in adding "Leeds' best player" to their midfield in the summer window:

"Adams was arguably Leeds’ best player last season, and also thrived at the World Cup in December with the USA national side, before his season was ended by a hamstring injury back in March that required surgery. "Sources have also indicated that Newcastle were impressed by Adams’ character and combative nature when he played at St James’ Park during a goalless draw on New Year’s Day. "The 24-year-old, who arrived at Leeds from RB Leipzig for just £20 million last summer, is also able to play wide or through the middle in midfield and can also be deployed as a wing back and would hopefully be available for less than £30 million."

Adams could be exactly what Newcastle are after this summer, with the 24-year-old proving to be an excellent signing by Leeds, despite their eventual relegation from the Premier League last month.

Jesse Marsch labelled him "very important" and he certainly stood out as their star player throughout the campaign, winning an average of 3.7 tackles per game in the league, as well as 1.5 interceptions and 1.1 aerial duels.

The American was also described as "exceptional" by pundit Lucy Ward for his performances at the 2022 World Cup, and he could be viewed as an upgrade on someone like Sean Longstaff moving forward.

For all his excellence in 2022/23, he needs to eventually be turned into a squad player if Newcastle are to reach that next level, possessing quality but yet to win a cap for England and only averaging 1.3 tackles and 0.5 interceptions last season.