Newcastle United remain confident of completing the signing of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer, journalist Dean Jones has claimed.

Do Newcastle want Tierney this summer?

The £110,000-a-week defender was part of a Gunners team that came close to winning the Premier League title last season, but it was a frustrating campaign for him overall.

Tierney only actually started six league games in the whole of 2022/23, with Oleksandr Zinchenko invariably preferred at left-back, and injury problems not always helping either. It is hard to see how the Scot's situation is going to change much at the Emirates moving forward, so it could be that he looks to move away this summer.

Newcastle have been linked with a switch for the 26-year-old, seeing him as someone who can bring quality and fight to the squad, providing stern competition for Dan Burn and Matt Targett in the process.

What's the latest on Tierney to Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Newcastle remain in a strong position when it comes to signing Tierney, partly due to a lack of competition for his signature:

"I think that they're confident that the competition isn't too fierce. They've definitely got competitors for him, but I think they'll be looking to get this one done as soon as they can, just so they know they can focus on other areas."

Tierney could be a great addition at Newcastle before the start of next season, arriving with the bit between his teeth after not quite reaching expectation levels at Arsenal.

He would bring something completely different to Burn at left-back, in terms of natural width and pace, and he would immediately enhance the squad depth at Eddie Howe's disposal, coming in as an upgrade on Targett, who only also only started six Premier League matches last season.

Tierney who has been lauded as a "warrior" by Ashley Cole, has made 123 appearances for Arsenal and 37 caps for Scotland , which shows that he is also someone with a wealth of experience at the top level now, as well as 14 assists for the Gunners.

At 26, he is at a great age to come in and hit the ground running immediately, with his best years potentially coming soon, which could further benefit Newcastle. He has a fierce attitude and playing style, with that winning edge also a positive, and while he may not be cheap, the Magpies have the funds available this summer.