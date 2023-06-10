Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters during the summer transfer window.

Is Walker-Peters leaving Southampton?

The 26-year-old has been an impressive servant for the Saints down the years, making 120 appearances in total, but he was powerless to prevent the south coast club from being relegated from the Premier League last month.

He is now widely expected to leave St Mary's before the start of the 2023/24 campaign as a result of losing their top-flight status, especially as a two-cap England international approaching his peak years.

It could be that Newcastle are looking to sign a new right-back to provide competition for Kieran Trippier moving forward, particularly with Champions League football to contend with next year and more of a necessity to rotate the squad.

Are Newcastle in the hunt to sign Walker-Peters?

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are weighing up the idea of making a move for Walker-Peters this summer, rating him highly:

"Another player who impressed Newcastle’s staff during their meetings last season is Walker-Peters. The former Tottenham prospect, who has been capped twice by England, can play at both left and right back which would make him a perfect hybrid player for manager Eddie Howe. "The 26-year-old has refused to commit to staying at Southampton following relegation and could be available for a fee of around £15 million, whereas Arsenal are asking for more than £30 million for Scotland international Kieran Tierney."

Walker-Peters could be an ideal summer addition for Newcastle, coming in as a younger alternative to Trippier - one who could eventually oust him as first-choice right-back over time.

The £23,000-a-week defender has proven himself in the Premier League over an extended period now, scoring three times and registering seven assists in the competition, but he could go up a gear alongside superior players rather than in a struggling Saints team by showcasing his versatility on either flank.

Walker-Peters was lauded as a "fantastic" player by Dele Alli during his days at Tottenham, where he played 24 times, and at 26, he could be considered a fairly long-term signing who could grow into a more formidable player at Newcastle rather than a quick fix.

He is effective at both ends of the pitch, still managing to average two tackles and 1.6 dribbles per game in the Premier League last season - ranking highly within the side in both departments - and he would surely jump at the chance to join this exciting Magpies project.