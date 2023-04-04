As Newcastle United romped to victory over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, one of the more underrated performers in that 2-0 triumph was midfield gem, Sean Longstaff, with the Magpies academy graduate having again been an energetic and relentless presence in the centre of the park.

Although faced with taking on a man who could take his place at St James' Park in the form of Scott McTominay - who is reportedly of interest to Eddie Howe ahead of the summer window - it was the Englishman who undoubtedly came out on top, having added 'drive and burst' to his side's midfield ranks, according to the Independent's Jamie Braidwood.

The 25-year-old notably won a standout tally of eight of his ten total duels on the day and was awarded a respectable 7.2 match rating, as per Sofascore, while that man McTominay won just eight of his 19 total duels, while also recording a meagre 6.5 match rating.

While the latter man was 'absent for large spells of the game', according to GOAL's Peter McVitie, Longstaff was far more impressive for the hosts on the day, notably seeing a fierce effort flash narrowly wide inside the first half.

That standout showing from the North Shields-born "machine" - as hailed by journalist Charlie Bennett - was no doubt what those on Tyneside have come to expect from the £50k-per-week menace of late, with the player himself admitting that he is currently "living the dream" at his boyhood club.

After previously falling out of favour under Steve Bruce - having failed to start more than 15 Premier League games in each of the past three seasons - the 5 foot 11 ace is now a central figure under the new regime, having already started 23 times in the top-flight this time around.

With reports suggesting that the aforementioned McTominay - who has only started eight league games this season - could cost as much as £40m if a deal is to be agreed this summer, the northeast side would be wise to save themselves millions by sticking by the flourishing Longstaff.

How much is Sean Longstaff worth?

Among those who look "reborn" under Howe - according to Bennett - the rise of the one-time Blackpool loanee is also showcased by his soaring valuation, having notably blossomed since making his first-team debut back in August 2018.

As per Transfermarkt, Longstaff has enjoyed a 660% rise in his valuation since March 2019, with the improving gem now said to be worth roughly €22m (£19m), having been valued at as little as €2.5m (£2m) just over four years ago.

Not that Newcastle will be looking to cash in any time soon, although that merely reflects the great strides that the midfielder has made in recent times, emerging as something of an "unsung hero", as per pundit Tam McManus.

In a season which has notably seen Longstaff score twice in the League Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest, there could well be further high points to come over the next few weeks, with hopes of securing Champions League football having bolstered by that latest victory over Erik ten Hag's side.

To think that one of their own could potentially be competing in Europe's premier competition is a prospect that Magpies supporters will surely relish, with the club having truly hit the jackpot by bringing the local lad up through the youth ranks.