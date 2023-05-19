An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their attempts to bolster their midfield options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Adrien Rabiot to Newcastle?

According to Calcio Mercato, the Magpies are one of the clubs eyeing up a potential bargain swoop to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the coming weeks.

The report claims that the Old Lady powerhouse is yet to reach an agreement over a new deal with the Italian giants and this means that he is set to be a free agent at the end of June.

It is stated that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also in the race for his signature, whilst the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona could also join the growing list of suitors.

How has Adrien Rabiot performed this season?

The former Paris Saint-Germain maestro has been in terrific form in the Serie A for Juventus in 2022/23 and his arrival could be bad news for current Toon midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle's academy graduate has been a crucial cog in Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League - starting 27 matches - but his position in the starting line-up would be under threat with Rabiot in the building.

Longstaff has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 and chipped in with one goal and 1.8 tackles and interceptions per match in the top-flight. The Englishman has also created 0.7 chances per game for his teammates and won 47% of his physical duels.

Rabiot, meanwhile, could offer more quality at both ends of the pitch and in his average performance level.

The 28-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.06 across 28 Serie A starts and produced eight goals and 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game for the Italian giants. This suggests that the Frenchman, who has created 0.9 chances per match in the Italian top-flight, would be an improvement on Longstaff in terms of what he is able to provide in and out of possession.

Rabiot, who ex-teammate Gianluigi Buffon once hailed as a "wardrobe" due to his impressive physique, wins the ball back more frequently for his side and carries a great goalscoring threat, whilst they create a similar amount for their respective sides.

The France international has also averaged more progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90 (3.3) than the 25-year-old (1.04) over the last 365 days and this indicates that the Juventus star is better at bringing the ball forward and progressing the team up the pitch.

The £152k-per-week machine has also featured in 60 Champions League matches across his career, whilst the Magpies man has never played in a European game, and Howe could lean on his experience in the competition if they qualify for it in their last two Premier League outings.

Therefore, Longstaff should be concerned by the possible arrival of Rabiot as the Frenchman could take up his position in the starting XI and leave the English gem as a rotational option rather than a go-to starter.