An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their defensive options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Min-jae Kim to Newcastle?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, via his CaughtOffside daily briefing, the Magpies have been sending scouts to track Napoli central defender Min-jae Kim.

The reporter has claimed that sporting director Dan Ashworth could challenge Manchester United to the South Korean international's signature ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It is stated that the enforcer has a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for €47m (£41m) but the Serie A giants could attempt to pin him to fresh terms in order to increase that fee.

How has Min-jae Kim performed this season?

The 26-year-old has produced phenomenal form in the Italian top-flight and has been a crucial part of Napoli's title-winning side with his impressive displays at the back.

In the 2022/23 Serie A, Kim has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 across 33 matches in the division and only two players (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mario Rui) have recorded higher ratings for the club, which shows that the centre-back has been one of their top performers.

His performances in Italy have not gone unnoticed by Newcastle and Ashworth could now land an upgrade on current central defender Fabian Schar, who turns 32 later this year, by swooping for the tank this summer.

In the Premier League this season, Schar has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 across 33 appearances and made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per match with a duel success rate of 64%.

Kim, who was described as a "monster" by journalist Jason Lee, has had similar success in his defensive actions as the South Korean international has made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per outing and won 62% of his battles in the Serie A.

Whilst there is not much between them in the way of their ability to keep the opposition at bay, the Napoli star's quality in possession could improve the way that Eddie Howe's side plays out from the back.

The £55k-per-week colossus, who was also dubbed an "iron barrel" by Kvaratskhelia, has averaged 6.01 progressive passes and carries combined per 90 over the last 365 days of action and this is better than Schar's 4.76 per 90 for Newcastle, which indicates that he is able to pass the ball on to his teammates in more dangerous positions by getting closer to the opposition's goal.

Kim has also completed 90.1% of his attempted passes in that time in comparison to the Switzerland international's 76.9% and this means that the gem is more efficient on the ball whilst also being able to provide greater penetration in his passing.

Therefore, Newcastle could land a dream upgrade on Schar by signing a younger defender with similar defensive qualities and more progression in their play with the ball at their feet.