Newcastle United are one of a number of top clubs who are interested in signing Fenerbahce youngster Arda Guler in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

How good is Arda Guler?

The 18-year-old is arguably one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, already producing a string of impressive performances for Fenerbahce.

Last season, Guler scored four goals and registered three assists in the Turkish Super Lig, also chipping in with one apiece in the Europa League, becoming a regular despite still being such a young player.

It is no secret that there is a huge amount of interest in the teenager this summer, with many top Premier League sides interested in signing him due to a relatively low £15m release clause. Newcastle are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move, as the Magpies look to complete some exciting transfer business ahead of their return to the Champions League.

A fresh update suggests that their interest isn't going away, although it may not be easy for them to acquire the services of the £2,500-a-week ace.

Could Newcastle sign Guler this summer?

According to TEAMtalk, Fenerbahce are desperately trying to persuade Guler to stay put this summer, but Newcastle are falling in love with the player after their scouting trips:

"Newcastle are huge fans of the player and have tracked him for a number of months. But they are not alone as several other Premier League clubs are keen too. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Brighton were also in attendance for Turkey’s victory. "Major European sides Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Inter, Juventus, Dortmund, Leipzig, Benfica and Porto watched Guler’s brilliant goal as well."

Guler is clearly a special prospect, with Italian legend Andrea Pirlo claiming there is "no limit to his potential", as well as hailing his "great technique", so Newcastle signing him could feel like a massive coup.

At just 18, he is already a four-cap Turkey international, scoring once in that time, and he is only going to mature further as a player as the years pass, starring in a central midfield role and being able to take up a more attack-minded position, too.

It is vital that Newcastle sign both players for the present and the future, ensuring they continue to grow into a major force in English football, and Guler is someone who could arrive as an exciting squad player to begin with, before eventually becoming a genuine star and one of the first names on the team sheet.