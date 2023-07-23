Highlights

Newcastle United's pursuit of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer is "one to watch", according to a new update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Do Newcastle want to sign Kieran Tierney?

The 26-year-old endured a tough season with the Gunners in 2022/23, admittedly being part of a squad that nearly won the Premier League title, but rarely being seen as a regular starter.

In fact, only six league starts came Tierney's way in the entire campaign, as Mikel Arteta found it hard to choose him over the consistent and experienced Oleksandr Zinchenko, who arrived from Manchester City.

Because of this, the Scot has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, and Newcastle have arguably emerged as the favourites to snap him up. Constant reports have suggested that the Magpies are keen on acquiring his signature, as they look for more depth and quality ahead of a busy upcoming campaign.

It is a rumour that is refusing to go away, as Newcastle look to acquire the services of Tierney before the new season gets underway next month.

What's the latest on Kieran Tierney to Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs talked up the idea of Tierney moving to St James' Park this summer, suggesting a deal could be agreed:

"Kieran Tierney is one to watch as far as left-backs are concerned at Newcastle. There's been a long-standing interest.Arsenal have to understand whether Tierney is happy with his diminished game-time and prepared to stay at the club or, alternatively, would like to go somewhere where he might be a starting left-back.

"Until the player decides, Newcastle won't move in any kind of concrete sense. But there's also a possibility that Tierney is available in the market. I would expect Newcastle to move for a left-back because there's a starting spot potentially available even though Dan Burn is liked and popular at the football club."

There is no question that a new left-back is needed at Newcastle this summer, with too much reliance on Dan Burn currently. The Englishman is also not the most natural player in his position, even though he has done a superb job, so Eddie Howe could be keen to bring in a left-footed option who has played in the role throughout his career.

In Tierney, the Magpies could have the perfect candidate to bring in, with the former Celtic man both hugely experienced but also still relatively young, allowing him to come in and be a great signing for at least four or five years.

A great competitor who combines both defensive resilience and attacking thrust, the 38-cap Scotland international has registered 51 assists in his club career to date, highlighting the quality he can provide in the final third, with Arteta calling him "fantastic" early last season.

Tierney has been linked with a return to Celtic instead this summer, which could act as a potential blow for Newcastle, but the lure of playing for another high-ranking Premier League side who are in the Champions League could hopefully appeal more to the defender, who would be dropping down a fairly big level if he went back to Parkhead.