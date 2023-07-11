Newcastle United are interested in signing Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer, but Manchester United are also in the picture, according to a new update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How good is Axel Disasi?

The 25-year-old was an undoubted key man for his current side last season, proving to be an influential performer at the heart of their defence. He started an impressive 37 out of 38 Ligue 1 matches, winning an average of 2.6 aerial duels per outing - by far the most in his team - and also chipping with three goals and assists apiece for good measure.

Disasi is also a four-time capped France international, battling with the likes of Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba for minutes at international level, and he made three appearances at the 2022 World Cup, starting once and coming on as a substitute the other two times.

The Monaco man could well be a wanted man in the current transfer window, and while his contract doesn't run out until the summer of 2025, he could push for a move in the coming weeks as Champions League clubs snif around.

With Newcastle looking to potentially sign a new long-term centre-back partner for Sven Botman, it looks as though the Frenchman could be a target in the near future.

Do Newcastle want to sign Axel Disasi?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed Newcastle's interest in Disasi, also adding that United are equally keen on signing the defender, which was known previously:

"Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet.

"Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow."

Disasi could be a really strong addition to Newcastle's squad ahead of the new season, coming in as a possible immediate upgrade on Fabian Schar. The Swiss star has done an excellent job for the Magpies, but he is now 31 years of age and his very best days are arguably behind him, as can be the case with many players at the age. There is no issue with him as a squad player, but a younger option with his best years ahead of him makes complete sense this summer.

The Monaco defender has been hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for being part of a "crazy" group of talented young French central defenders who were present at the World Cup, while his "great qualities" as a player have been lauded by French coach Jean-Luc Vasseur in the past.

These are the sort of players who can take Newcastle to that next level moving forward, ensuring that last season was far from a one-off, and that the Magpies can build on their Champions League qualification by securing another top-four finish in 2023/24, gradually becoming a true force in English football.

It is also a testament to the progress made under Eddie Howe in such a short space of time that Newcastle are now in the mix to sign players who are linked with clubs like the Red Devils.