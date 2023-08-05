Newcastle United's priority in the remainder of the summer transfer window is to sign a new centre-back to partner Sven Botman, according to a fresh update.

Have Newcastle signed players this summer?

The Magpies have enjoyed a productive summer window to date, most notably signing midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in a big-money move. He is seen as a marquee addition who could form a great long-term pairing with Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park, taking the side up another gear in the process.

Harvey Barnes is also an exciting addition from Leicester City, coming in as an explosive wide option who can provide end product, having scored 13 times in the Premier League for the Foxes last season.

The hope is that Newcastle's spending is far from over with the pending addition of Tino Livramento, however, ahead of what will hopefully be another top-four finish, not to mention going as far as possible in the Champions League.

As of yet, a new central defender hasn't been brought in, but with Fabian Schar injured in pre-season and also now 31 years of age, it is surely a position they will continue to target.

Will Newcastle sign a new centre-back?

According to NUFC Blog, that is precisely the case, with Newcastle are now focusing on signing a new centre-back to be Botman's first-choice partner, and left-back also an area that is being addressed:

"Speaking to the same source who revealed our interest in Livramento back in June, we’ve been told that a centre-back will now become the club’s top priority.

"Even before Fabian Schar hobbled off with a hamstring scare in our 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month, Eddie Howe has been keen to bring in a young, right-sided centre-back able to offer some much needed pace and athleticism to our back four.

"A left-back remains a key area the club have been looking to improve this summer. However, as we revealed in May, we’ve refused to pay Arsenal’s £35m asking price for Kieran Tierney due to his poor injury record and released a piece on Tuesday explaining Chelsea’s ‘not for sale’ stance on Lewis Hall."

Schar has done an excellent job at St James' Park, shining next to Botman last season and playing his part in them securing Champions League football, but he also doesn't represent the future at the club.

It is time for him to be used an experienced squad player - someone who can come in now and again and do a solid job - with a younger, higher ceiling replacement coming in instead.

Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen has been linked with Newcastle and could be a great option, having gained plenty of Premier League experience at Selhurst Park, not to mention being a colossal aerial presence, winning an average of 3.3 duels per game in the air for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup.

Someone of Andersen's ilk would be perfect for the Magpies moving forward, and if it isn't addressed, it could immediately be a setback early in the season, at a time when the club are primed to kick on.