Newcastle United are interested in making a "staggering offer" RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Is Szoboszlai shining for Leipzig?

This is arguably the most exciting time to be a Magpies supporters in many years, with everything seemingly going smoothly on and off the pitch under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are preparing for a return to the Champions League next season, having finished fourth in the Premier League in 2022/23, and it now essential that they bring in top-quality new signings to ensure they keep moving in a positive direction.

One of those players could be Szoboszlai, who has caught the eye with his performances for Leipzig of late, proving to be one of their most effective creative players. Last term, he scored six goals and registered eight assists in 28 Bundesliga starts, as well as averaging 2.3 key passes per game - more than any other player at the club.

With Newcastle still seemingly circling for the £35,000-a-week Hungarian's signature, a key update has now emerged regarding the current situation.

Could Newcastle sign Szoboszlai this summer?

According to L'Equipe [via Sport Witness], the Magpies are "preparing to make a staggering offer" for Szoboszlai, amid interest in Lens striker Lois Openda, too.

The Leipzig man's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, meaning they aren't necessarily in a rush to sell him, although they would clearly be able to receive big money for his services if they do move him on during the upcoming summer window.

Szoboszlai could be such an eye-catching signing for Newcastle, should they get a deal over the line, with the youngster a huge talent with an enormous future ahead of him. He has already scored 62 goals and added 67 assists during his club career, despite his tender years, across spells at FC Liefering, RB Salzburg and Leipzig, not to mention finding the net seven times in 30 caps for Hungary.

He has been dubbed "The Hungarian Maestro" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has also described him as "something special", further highlighting what big talent he is.

Most at home in a central attacking midfield role, Szobozslai could be an alternative, and potentially cheaper, option to rumoured Newcastle target James Maddison, coming in and offering more of an attacking spark and goal threat than the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, for all their many plus points as players.