Newcastle United are continuing to battle Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, according to journalist Chris Bascombe.

*David Ornstein claimed shortly after this article was published that Newcastle are dropping out of the race to sign the Hungary international.

Who's in the race to sign Szoboszlai?

The 22-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave Leipzig during the summer transfer window, potentially feeling that now is the best time for him to move on to the next stage in his career.

Szoboszlai has been linked with a move to Newcastle numerous times in recent weeks, as Eddie Howe looks to conduct some serious business before the 2023/23 Premier League season gets underway.

The Magpies aren't going to have it all their own way in their quest to sign the highly-rated Hungarian, however, with Liverpool seemingly providing the sternest competition.

What's the latest on Szoboszlai to Newcastle?

Providing an update, The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe said that Newcastle remain in the hunt to sign Szoboszlai alongside the Reds this summer, with his £60m release clause now expiring on Friday and changing the situation:

"Both Premier League clubs have been considering the merits of a move for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, but the valuation of the Hungary international is likely to increase after June 30. That means if the two clubs are tempted to make an official move, it is decision time and they would be wiser to do so sooner rather than later. "Newcastle are seeking alternatives to James Maddison, who signed for Tottenham Hotspur in midweek having earlier spoken to the Tynesiders’. Liverpool have held talks with Szoboszlai’s representatives, but have thus far played down the extent of their interest given the overall cost."

It does feel increasingly likely that this will be a straight shootout between Newcastle and Liverpool, although the former should feel confident of pipping their rivals for two key reasons.

Firstly, they are in a stronger financial position this summer, in terms of being willing to go big on players, meaning they could simply end up overpowering the Reds, whose owners, FSG, are known for their frugal nature.

Newcastle also having Champions League football to offer Szoboszlai while Liverpool are only in the Europa League, and the Leipzig man could be keen to remain in the competition.

If the Magpies could get a deal over the line it could be hugely significant - he has been called an "artist" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - snapping him up as a strong James Maddison alternative and providing a mix of creativity and hard work in attacking midfield.