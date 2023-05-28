Newcastle United have to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in the summer transfer window, according to former striker and now pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

Are Newcastle keen on Eze signing?

The Magpies have enjoyed a season to treasure, qualifying for next year's Champions League and arguably proving to be well ahead of schedule under Eddie Howe. It is now essential that they continue to kick on in the summer, bringing in more top-quality players and ensuring they don't rest on their laurels.

Someone who has recently been linked with a move to St James' Park is Eze, who has enjoyed a fantastic season for Palace, standing out as arguably their best-attacking player. The £30,000-a-week Englishman had scored 10 goals and registered four assists in the Premier League before the final day of action, and while his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2025, the Eagles could find it difficult to keep hold of him.

Could Eze be a star at St James' Park?

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor, who contributes for the BBC, talked up the idea of Newcastle signing Eze this summer, saying he would be a "really good" and "fantastic" signing alongside James Maddison.

"It would be a really good signing. He’s completely different to Conor Gallagher – he’s a million times better. He can run with the ball at speed, change direction with skill, he’s adding goals to his game, can play in the number ten or off the wing – it’s a fantastic signing. "If I’m Newcastle, I’m going for him and Maddison. You’d then have competition that can take Newcastle to another level. I love Eze and I think there’s going to be a lot of clubs after him."

Eze could be a special signing for Newcastle if they manage to snap him up this summer, with the 24-year-old really feeling like he is heading into his prime as a footballer, following his most productive season yet for Palace.

Eagles teammate Joel Ward has hailed him as "incredible", such is his ability, and he is someone who could provide Newcastle with that extra magical attacking spark, possibly coming in as an upgrade to Allan Saint-Maximin, who has scored just once in 24 Premier League outings this season.

Palace may well demand a huge fee for Eze's services, but you'd expect the funds could be there for Newcastle to splash the cash, and he could be a hugely exciting long-term option.