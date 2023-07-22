Newcastle United could reportedly look to move for the signing of Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa in the final stages of the transfer window, but they will face competition for his signature.

How old is Federico Chiesa?

The Italian is still only 25 years of age, but he has already achieved plenty in his career, arguably catching the eye more at international level than for his club sides. He won Euro 2020 with Italy, following a win over England in the final at Wembley, and he scored twice in the competition overall, proving to be one of the best wide players on show.

Chiesa endured a frustrating 2022/23 campaign for Juve, however, only managing to start six Serie A matches, coming off the substitutes' bench on 15 occasions. Two goals and five assists came his way, but it was ultimately a campaign that was badly affected by injury problems and a lack of rhythm.

Despite this, there is no doubt that the Italian remains a player of huge quality, and should Juve allow him to leave in the current transfer window, there is likely to be a clamour for his signature.

Newcastle could be looking for more attacking reinforcements, in order to beef up their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League, and it looks as though Chiesa is a serious target.

Could Newcastle sign Federico Chiesa?

According to Italian journalist Marco Guidi in an interview with TV Play [via Sport Witness], Newcastle could make a late-window move for Chiesa, although his preference would be to join a club with the stature of Liverpool or Bayern Munich:

“The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool or Bayern Munich. If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be taken into consideration at the end of the transfer market, in the case of few offers on the plate."

Chiesa could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle if the chance arises to bring him in, which at this moment in time looks relatively unlikely, given this update. The Juve man is someone with proven pedigree at the top level over a sustained period, as highlighted by his feats with Italy at Euro 2020, and he is still at an age where he could improve further in the coming years.

The idea of having him and Harvey Barnes on either flank is a mouthwatering prospect for Magpies supporters, as they look to go up a gear in the attacking third moving forward. He has been lauded as "unpredictable" by Antonio Di Natale, who added that he "goes right, left, and makes some fakes, you never know where he’s going".

Chiesa would be a real statement signing by Newcastle, too, especially if they ended up beating the likes of Liverpool and Bayern to his services, and it would further suggest that they are gradually being seen as one of the most exciting clubs in Europe to move to.