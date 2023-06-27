Newcastle United are believed to be keen on signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Has Torres flopped at Barcelona?

The £62,000-a-week Spaniard had an unsuccessful period at Manchester City between 2020 and 2022, struggling to ever nail down a regular starting berth in a star-studded squad, so he joined Barca last summer instead.

Torres' first season at the Camp Nou wasn't a roaring success, however, with the 23-year-old admittedly tasting La Liga glory but only starting 14 of his team's 38 league matches. It has led to speculation surrounding the young attacker's future, with Barca potentially happy for both he and Ansu Fati to leave the club in the summer window.

With Newcastle eyeing up attacking reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season in August, it looks as though Torres could be a target in the coming months.

Could Newcastle sign Ferran Torres?

According to a report from Spain [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are willing to pay "close to €40m (£34m)" on the former City man, with Barca more than happy to sell for that amount.

An offer hasn't yet been tabled for Torres' services, but it does look as though it could be a move that happens seamlessly if the asking price is met.

It is understandable why some Newcastle fans would have doubts over a move for the 35-cap Spain international, considering he hasn't exactly shone brightly at his last two clubs, but there are also clear positives to the move, with the player scoring a hat-trick at St James' Park back in 2021.

At just 23, Torres is still a maturing footballer with a potentially high ceiling - the fact that he has already scored 15 goals for his country is highly impressive, especially as he isn't necessarily an out-and-out striker, providing versatility across the frontline.

Not only that, but Pep Guardiola hailed him as "fantastic" and "incredible" back in 2021, showing how highly he thought of him at the time, and it could just be that Torres is still waiting to come into his prime years.

He would immediately enhance Newcastle's squad depth, providing stern competition for the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in attack, and the fact that he can play out wide is surely something that would appeal to Eddie Howe. The amount mentioned is also far from extortionate in the modern game, too, so if Torres really shone at St James' Park, he could end up being deemed a bargain, potentially joining .