An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai to Newcastle?

According to journalist Jordan Cronin, the Magpies are continuing to pursue a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from German side RB Leipzig.

The reporter tweeted: "NUFC have held further talks with RB Leipzig this week regarding Dominik Szoboszlai. Eddie Howe wants to sign another 'elite' midfielder alongside Sandro Tonali."

There is a £61m release clause in the Hungary international's contract, which expires on 30th June. The accompanying report claims that the club may look to negotiate below that in order to secure his signature.

This comes as Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe close in on a £60m deal to sign AC Milan star Sandro Tonali, who has already agreed a six-year contract with the Premier League side ahead of his potential switch to St James' Park.

How would Dominik Szoboszlai fit in at Newcastle?

The 22-year-old can be deployed as a central or attacking midfielder, although he can also play out wide, and could form a dream partnership with Tonali, 23, in the middle of the park for the Magpies.

Both players are young stars who have already proven themselves in major European leagues and could be terrific additions to Howe's current midfield options.

Szoboszlai, who was once dubbed a "generational" talent by journalist Marcel Moeller, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.42 across 31 Bundesliga outings for Leipzig and contributed with six goals and eight assists, as well as 2.3 key passes per game.

Meanwhile, the Italy international averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.21 across 34 Serie A matches for Milan and showcased his creativity with 12 'big chances' created and seven assists to his name.

Kieran Trippier (7.61) was the only outfield player for Newcastle to average a higher Sofascore rating than the prospective Toon signings, which suggests that they could both be superb additions to the team based on their performance levels week-in-week-out.

Tonali, who also made 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game, ranks in the top 6% of players in his position in the men's top five leagues over the last 365 days for xAG (expected Assisted Goals) per 90 (0.21).

Szoboszlai ranks in the top 16% for xAG, but his eye-catching 5.51 shot-creating actions per 90 over the last 365 days leaves the magician in the top 9% amongst his positional peers.

These statistics suggest that both players are among the most impressive creative midfield players in the top leagues, whilst they both have plenty of time to develop further under Howe's coaching, and could provide the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak with excellent service in the final third.

Therefore, they could form an exciting midfield link-up in the immediate term as well as the future for Newcastle, which is why Szoboszlai could be a terrific addition to the team alongside Tonali.