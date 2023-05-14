Newcastle United have a "very realistic possibility" of signing James Maddison this summer, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Maddison on the move?

Leicester City may have had a hugely disappointing season, with relegation from the Premier League looking likely at this point, but Maddison has again been a standout player for his side. The £110,000-a-week midfielder has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in the competition, catching the eye with his creativity and all-round end product.

If the Foxes go down this season, it is almost a given that the 26-year-old will leave the club, although he is likely to move on even if they retain their top-flight status. He could feel that he has come as far as he can at the King Power Stadium, especially as he comes into the peak years of his career.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Maddison in recent months, with the Magpies potentially seeing him as someone who could excel in a No.10 role. They arguably look like the front-runners to snap him up and a fresh update further suggests that that is the case.

Is Maddison likely to join Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that the Englishman is impressed with what is going on at St James' Park and that a move could easily come to fruition:

"I think that James Maddison has been at St. James's Park and has been quite wowed by the atmosphere, the culture and Newcastle are flying, so they do stand a very realistic possibility. "I've always said many times, because Newcastle’s interest in Maddison dates back to last summer, it will only be this summer when Maddison goes. If Leicester go down, it will obviously be definite and there'll be a tremendous deal to be had. But I think even if they stay up, I expect Maddison to leave Leicester regardless."

This is an encouraging update from a Newcastle perspective, so much so that at this point, it would be a surprise if Maddison didn't join the Magpies this summer.

Should it happen, it could be an inspired piece of transfer business, with the two-cap England international scoring 55 goals and registering 41 assists for Leicester, as well as being "destined for the biggest stage", according to Graeme Souness, who isn't one to overly praise players. He could add extra guile to Newcastle's midfield, either as a No.8 or a No.10, and they could get five or six years of brilliance from him.