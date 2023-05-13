Newcastle United have been name-checked in a transfer report regarding Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse's future.

Is Ward-Prowse leaving Southampton?

The 28-year-old has been a fantastic servant for Saints down the years, so often standing out as their most talented and influential player. In total, he has racked up 406 appearances for his current club, but it looks as though he will soon player his final game for them.

Southampton now look almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League, following a desperately poor season, and they will find it impossible to keep hold of their most prized asset. He is simply too good to be playing Championship football next season and there is sure to be plenty of interest in his signature.

Newcastle are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for Ward-Prowse this summer, as they look to make significant additions in key areas before competing in four competitions next term. A fresh update has now emerged that suggests it could be a two-way shootout between the Magpies and one other Premier League club.

Could Ward-Prowse seal Newcastle move?

According to The Athletic, it could be a case of "to Newcastle United or Aston Villa" for Ward-Prowse, with a chunk of the report focusing on how he could benefit the Magpies:

"With Newcastle set to play an increased number of games next season due to European commitments, having a figure of dependability, set-play prowess and someone who habitually covers more distance than anyone else in the Premier League would be of undoubted benefit. "Tactically, Howe’s 4-3-3 shape gives license to two attack-minded No 8s and accommodates the type of box-to-box, high-energy profile of midfielder Ward-Prowse is."

Ward-Prowse could be such a good signing by Newcastle if they pip Aston Villa to his services, with the Englishman someone who is arguably at the peak of his powers, despite Southampton's struggles this season.

The midfielder was described as "world-class" by former Saints manager Nathan Jones earlier this year, which says a lot about his ability, and he possesses a wealth of experience in the top flight.

Ward-Prowse's set-piece quality is up there with the best players in the world - he is only one behind David Beckham's tally of 18 when it comes to most free-kicks scored in Premier League history - and he is also strong off the ball, averaging 1.7 tackles per game in the league this season. He could provide ideal squad depth ahead of European commitments for Newcastle, but is also likely to force his way in as a regular starter.