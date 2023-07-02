Newcastle United are believed to be "preparing an offer" for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer.

Who is Jesper Lindstrom?

The 23-year-old was an impressive performer for Frankfurt last season, scoring seven goals in the Bundesliga, as well as chipping in with two assists.

Lindstrom also made three appearances for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup, starting twice in the competition and playing 200 minutes in total.

The Dane's current Frankfurt deal expires in the summer of 2026, though he could be a wanted man during the current summer transfer window, with a move away potentially on the cards.

With Newcastle looking to sign numerous players this summer in order to make their squad even more formidable, it looks as though Lindstrom could be a target for the Magpies.

Are Newcastle eyeing move for Lindstrom?

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are "preparing an offer" for the attacking midfielder and have "expressed a concrete interest" in him, as is also the case with AC Milan.

Both teams are "seriously" thinking about making a move for Lindstrom and Frankfurt are "demanding" between €30-40m (£26-34m) for his services, while the player himself has hinted at a move away this summer, saying, "I said that I want to play where it’s fun and I think it’s fun to play in the Champions League and the big tournaments."

Frankfurt will be aware that they can earn good money for someone who is described as an "absolute top performer" in the report, so they may ultimately be open to the idea of him moving on when push comes to shove.

Attacking midfield looks to be an area where Newcastle are looking to bring in reinforcements this summer, with James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai both seen as targets who they have missed out on.

Lindstrom could be a strong alternative for the Magpies having registered 27 goal contributions (14 goals and 13 assists) in 77 appearances for Frankfurt, as well as being compared to Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Muller.

At 23, he is a young player who could develop greatly under Eddie Howe at St James' Park, alongside superior players to those he works with every day at Frankfurt. The fact that he has played on either flank as well as centrally should be seen as a bonus in terms of giving the manager even more depth across several positions.