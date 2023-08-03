Newcastle United are monitoring young Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall ahead of a potential move for him this summer, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who is Newcastle target Lewis Hall?

The 18-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 when he arrived as a child, and has steadily worked his way through the youth teams, making the leap to first-team player. He has made 12 appearances for the Blues in total, registering one assist in that time, with nine of those coming in the Premier League.

Hall is far from a guaranteed starter for Chelsea currently, though, considering how young he is, and the fact that Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are both more experienced options. It may not be easy for him break into the team on a consistent basis, meaning his future at the club could potentially be up in the air.

The Englishman's current Blues deal runs until the summer of 2026, but if a bid arrives for him this summer, it isn't out of the question that his time in west London could come to an end.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Hall in recent weeks, as they look to improve their squad options, and now a fresh update has emerged regarding his future.

Could Newcastle sign Lewis Hall?

Speaking on NUFC Matters [via The Boot Room], Jacobs claimed that Newcastle are interested in signing Hall, seeing him as a great long-term prospect:

"Lewis Hall might have to leave as well. Hall is on Newcastle’s radar for sure. I’m not aware that they’ve made a bid at the moment, but the feeling in the Chelsea camp is that he will be available, both he and Trevoh Chalobah are on the market, and Newcastle might look at Hall. He’s younger and one for the future."

Hall could be a brilliant long-term option for Newcastle should they table a bid and Chelsea accept it, coming in as someone with a high ceiling. For that reason, it seems strange that the Blues would be willing to sell him, but the competition in front of him means an exit could be best for his development.

The three-time capped England Under-19 international wouldn't necessarily come straight in as starter for the Magpies, with Dan Burn nailing down the left-back spot and Kieran Tierney also linked with a summer switch, but he could make appearances here and there, eventually developing into a star man as the years pass and his all-round game becomes more polished.

Last season, Graham Potter admitted that he was "really impressed" with him during his time as Chelsea manager, while John Terry also hailed him as "great" after one performance. Bringing in a young English talent with his whole career ahead of him would be great to see at Newcastle, suggesting that they are very much planning for the future, as well as also focusing on the present.

An average of 2.6 tackles per game in the Premier League in 2022/23 highlights Halls defensive expertise, while assists at both Under-16 and Under-18 level for England also shows that he can contribute in attack.