Newcastle United are interested in signing Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer during the summer transfer window, according to a new transfer update.

Who is Lovro Majer?

The 25-year-old is a highly impressive player who has been touted as Luka Modric's successor for Croatia, being compared to him as a player in the process.

Majer has blossomed into one of Rennes' most influential players since joining from Dinamo Zagreb back in 2021, registering five assists in Ligue 1 last season, while he also has four goals in 21 caps for his country.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with the Magpies seeing him as a strong option to come in and boost Eddie Howe's choices in the middle of the park.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the future of the £26,000-a-week Majer, with a summer move to St James' Park once again mooted.

Are Newcastle keen on signing Majer?

According to reports in Spain [via Caught Offside], Newcastle have turned their attention to signing the Rennes man after Adrien Rabiot decided to stay put and sign an extension at Juventus.

Majer's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027 - he only signed a new contract last year - so Newcastle may have to accept that he won't be available on the cheap.

This is a signing that the Magpies should really try to get over the line, considering what a top-quality player Majer is, particularly if he is set for a career anywhere near as successful as Modric, who is widely considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Majer made seven appearances for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, helping them reach a second successive semi-final, and a tally of 16 assists in 78 appearances for Rennes outlines the creativity he can bring in the middle of the park.

At 25, Majer could be coming right into the prime of his career, which arguably makes him a better option than Rabiot, who is three years older than him. He is someone who could help the Magpies go up another level next season, proving to be an upgrade on Sean Longstaff, who should arguably begin to play more of a squad role as more superior signings arrive.

Rather critically, Majer would arrive with top-level European and international experience - something which may come in handy ahead of the Toon's Champions League adventure next season.

And with Rennes only qualifying for the Europa League last term, Majer may well see Newcastle as an ideal destination.