Newcastle United are reportedly one of several Premier League clubs who are in the mix to sign Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca this summer.

Who is Matheus Franca?

The 19-year-old is an exciting young player back in his homeland of Brazil, producing numerous eye-catching performances for Flamengo currently.

Franca has already scored nine goals in 53 appearances for his current club, despite still being so young, and he is also a six-time capped Brazil Under-16 international.

The attacking midfielder's displays don't appear to be going unnoticed across Europe, meaning he could potentially move on for a fresh challenge during the summer transfer window.

The next few months are crucial for Newcastle, as they look to kick on after a superb 2022/23 season that saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the Champions League, and it looks as though Franca could be a strong target for them.

Could Newcastle seal Franca signing?

According to Globo Esporte [via Sport Witness], The Magpies are one of three top-flight English clubs who are interested in signing the Flamengo man this summer. The other two teams in question are Crystal Palace and West Ham, with bids expected to be tabled in the near future and the Brazilian side ready to "listen" to offers.

Brighton and Arsenal also get a mention, as do Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, with the amount of interest seemingly highlighting what a talent Franca is.

Signing a young Brazilian footballer always has an element of intrigue to it, considering the likes of Pele, Ronaldo and Neymar have all burst onto the scene as superstars down the years, and the flair and fearlessness they possess can make them immediate favourites among supporters.

For that reason, Franca, called a “sensation” by journalist Aaron Stokes and a “great midfielder and great striker”, who “can play almost everywhere” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be a really eye-catching signing for Newcastle, not being considered an immediate key starter, but coming in as a long-term prospect with great potential.

Granted, he isn't yet remotely proven in Europe, but if Eddie Howe believes he has the attributes to shine in England, the manager should be trusted in the transfer market.

It has been claimed in the past that Flamengo have slapped a €200m (£171.9m) release clause in Franca's deal, which shows how highly they value him, but the hope is that the Brazilian outfit are willing to accept an offer way below that amount, with the funds there for Newcastle to go fairly big this summer.