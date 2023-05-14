Newcastle United have "concrete interest" in Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, according to an update from reliable journalist Christian Falk.

Is Diaby having a good season?

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Leverkusen throughout this season, producing numerous influential performances. He has started 30 Bundesliga matches, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists in that time, often taking up a right-sided forward role.

Diaby has also displayed his versatility, however, playing in an attacking midfield role and as a centre forward, and he looks like a superb long-term prosect. The £49,000-a-week attacker's current deal expires in 2025, but Leverkusen could struggle to hold onto him until then.

With Newcastle looking to bring in reinforcements in the summer transfer window, it looks as though the exciting young Frenchman could be a genuine target, having been linked with him recently.

Could Newcastle sign Diaby this summer?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk claimed that Newcastle are one of the clubs showing "concrete interest" in Diaby this summer, along with two other huge clubs:

"So we’re not quite sure if Arsenal is out of the race for Moussa Diaby. There are three clubs with concrete interest as things stand; one is Arsenal, one is PSG, and the third is Newcastle. "Newcastle have been interested for a long time and now they’re gearing up to have another go at signing him. We heard they’re preparing an offer of about €60m. "The last time we talked in the winter, they were interested but the deal never came about because Leverkusen weren’t interested in selling, so Newcastle brought in Anthony Gordon. I think they paid €45.6m but he isn’t the solution they’re searching for, which is why they’re coming back for Diaby. He has a contract until 2025 and Leverkusen are wary of having to potentially sell the player if €60m is put on the table."

Diaby could be an ideal summer signing by Newcastle, with the nine-cap France international someone who could be an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, for all his improved form this season. He has 97 goal contributions (49 goals and 48 assists) in 168 appearances for Leverkusen, and that type of end product could take the Magpies to a different level.

At 23, he is still so young, too, so his all-round game should only become more polished as the years pass - Freiburg manager Christian Streich has called him "incredibly dangerous" - and Newcastle qualifying for next season's Champions League would hopefully be enough to entice him to the club.