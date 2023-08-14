Highlights

Newcastle United have been linked with Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, but now another key update has emerged regarding their interest in him.

Do Newcastle want Nicolo Zaniolo?

The Magpies made a sensational start to their Premier League season on Saturday evening, dispatching of Aston Villa 5-1 at St James' Park in a thrilling contest.

It was an early sign that Newcastle fans could be in for another treat of a campaign, with some superb football on show, not to mention new signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes both finding the back of the net.

While the performance and result against Villa were memorable, it is still important that the Magpies continue to kick on this summer, bringing in some more new faces. Not many signings are needed, considering how strong the squad now looks, but a couple of additions would be the icing on the cake.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle is Zaniolo, who is currently at Galatasaray, having joined them earlier this year. The Italian is also wanted by Villa, with a switch away from the Turkish giants on the cards.

Now, a new update regarding his future has dropped, however, and it looks as though a move to St James' is out of the question.

What's the latest on Nicolo Zaniolo to Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Newcastle signing Zaniolo doesn't look on the cards this summer, with their interest in him never particularly strong:

"I don't think there's been too much with Zaniolo and Newcastle in terms of any action. I know that we've had him linked before, but he has obviously suffered quite a tough two years with injuries and then his relationship with Jose Mourinho before eventually moving to Galatasaray."

Zaniolo is a high-quality footballer who has won 13 caps for Italy, scoring twice in that time, so in many ways, seeing him in a Newcastle shirt would have been exciting, giving them something different in attacking midfield after being called a "decisive" player by Claudio Ranieri.

That being said, as Jacobs alludes to in his update, the former Roma man has suffered terrible luck with injuries down the years, so there would be a concern that he would break down continually in a Magpies shirt, ultimately not proving to be worth the money spent on him.

It could be argued that Zaniolo has now overcome the worst of his issues, and is still a young player who can prove his worth for another decade or so, but it would feel like a risky signing when there are other good options out there.

With Newcastle's interest in him seemingly non-existent at this point, it is important that they now turn their attention elsewhere, look to snap up someone with a similar ability to link the deeper midfielders and the attack, coming in as someone may be rotated with the likes of Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, making the Magpies' squad even more formidable and enhancing their hopes of back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League this season.