Rumoured Newcastle United transfer target Raphinha could now leave Barcelona this summer, according to a fresh update on his future.

Has Raphinha shone at Barcelona?

The Brazilian has been linked with a summer move to St James' Park numerous times in recent weeks, as the Magpies look to make big inroads in the upcoming transfer window. He moved to Barca from Leeds United last summer, seeing it as an ideal next step in his career.

Raphinha hasn't necessarily been as influential as he was for the Whites, however, struggling to consistently start games throughout the campaign. In fact, the £100,000-a-week winger has only started 21 of his side's La Liga games, still managing to score seven goals and register six assists along the way.

It could even be that Xavi simply doesn't see the former Leeds man as an important part of his plans moving forward, instead deciding to sell him this summer and receive a hefty amount of money for his services, and a new update certainly suggests as much.

Could Newcastle snap up Raphinha?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Raphinha is "on the exit ramp" at Barca ahead of the summer window, with only Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski guaranteed to stay put at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old is very much on the transfer list, along with the likes of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

It is noted that there is a "market" for him in England and that Newcastle are one of the clubs who are "bidding" for him currently, with the Magpies willing to spend big on him.

This is a clear boost for Eddie Howe, with Raphinha seemingly surplus to requirements at Barca and free to join another club at the end of the season. There is no shame in him not quite reaching the desired levels at a club of their stature, and there is no reason why he couldn't be a roaring success at Newcastle, with his techique once described as "perfect" by Michael Owen.

The Brazil international showed during his time at Leeds that he is more than capable of excelling in the Premier League, scoring 11 times in the competition last season and playing a big role in the Whites avoiding relegation from the Championship. His trickery and end product from out wide could make the Magpies an even bigger force next season, and he could be an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, even though he has clearly enjoyed a strong 2022/23 campaign.

Qualifying for the Champions League could be massive, in terms of being able to entice Raphinha to the club, so these remaining few matches are absolutely huge.