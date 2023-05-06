Newcastle United remain interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

How is Raphinha doing at Barcelona?

The 26-year-old moved to Barca from Leeds United last summer, finding it hard to turn down a club that has seen so many great Brazilians play for them down the years. His first season in Spain has been a solid one, although it could certainly be argued that he hasn't been a roaring success.

Raphinha has scored seven goals and registered six assists in La Liga, helping his team lie on the verge of title glory, and he also chipped in with one apiece in the Europa League. He hasn't always been a regular, however, only starting 21 of Barca's league matches, and it could be that they entertain the idea of him leaving at the end of the season.

Newcastle are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the winger in the summer window, as they look to enjoy a hugely productive summer in the market. Now, another update has emerged, with their interest refusing to go away.

Do Newcastle still want to sign Raphinha?

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], the Magpies are "very willing to make an irresistible proposal" for Raphinha's services, and Barca's financial issues potentially put them in a strong position. The fact that a top-four finish is looking very likely in the Premier League also acts as a boost for them, with Champions League football something that the Brazil international will crave.

Raphinha could be a great signing by Newcastle if they manage to get a deal over the line, with the ex-Leeds man such a tricky wide player who can produce end product at a steady rate. He already knows the Premier League inside out, making it less of a risky move, having scored 17 goals and got 12 assists in the competition during his time at Elland Road.

He has been lauded as a "magician" by former Whites teammate Dan James, and his technical brilliance and unpredictability could make him an immediate favourite at St James' Park. Bringing the £100,000-a-week attacker in would also increase the squad depth, providing a healthy competition for someone like Miguel Almiron, who could see him go up another level.

It could all depend of whether Raphinha is happy to leave Barca so soon, but if he keen to have a fresh challenge and be a star man, Newcastle could be perfect for him.