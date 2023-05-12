Newcastle United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer, according to a new transfer report.

Is De Paul having a good season?

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a memorable season, although it is for his international achievements that he has been most famed for. He played a massive role in Argentina tasting World Cup glory late last year, proving to be an influential box-to-box presence throughout the tournament.

De Paul started all seven of his country's matches on their way to glory, providing legs and fight in the middle of the park, and almost acting as a perfect foil for superstar teammate Lionel Messi. The £94,000-a-week ace has also scored twice and registered five assists in La Liga for Atletico this season, however, showing that has been effective at club level, too.

His current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, but it could be that he leaves in the upcoming transfer window, having not always been a regular starter for Atletico this season, starting just 20 league games.

Could Newcastle sign De Paul this summer?

According to a report from Spain [via Caught Offside], Newcastle are eyeing up a move for De Paul once the current campaign reaches its conclusion. The Magpies are thought to be willing to pay €40m (£35m) for his signature, making him a key part of their midfield in the process.

This could be a fantastic signing for Newcastle ahead of next season, with De Paul someone who shone so much at the World Cup, averaging 1.6 tackles and one key pass per game. He could be a brilliant midfield partner for Bruno Guimaraes at St James' Park, complimenting the Brazilian's more attack-minded, aesthetically-pleasing style and giving Eddie Howe's side even more meanness alongside Joelinton.

At 28, De Paul now has a wealth of experience, having won 53 caps for Argentina and made 273 appearances in Serie A and La Liga combined, but he is also still young enough to potentially be at his best for another four or five more years. He has been described as a "great player" by former player Ricardo Giusti and he is someone who has all the attributes to help take Newcastle to that next step.

It goes without saying that a top-four finish is vital if the Magpies want to sign him, however, with the Atletico man surely wanting Champions League football if he leaves his current club.