Newcastle United are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window.

Is Abraham leaving Roma?

The £93,000-a-week Englishman has enjoyed two productive years in Italy, kicking on after struggling to be a key man at Chelsea, eventually leaving them in 2021. Abraham has led the line impressively for the Giallorossi, scoring 36 goals in 101 appearances, although his first season was the more productive of the two, with only eight Serie A goals coming his way this term.

For that reason, it could be that Roma boss Jose Mourinho is happy to part ways with the 25-year-old at the end of the campaign, with his current deal in Italy expiring in the summer of 2026. Newcastle will be looking at attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer window and Abraham is one player who has been linked with a move to St James' Park in the recent past.

It does look as though a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the England international, with a fresh update claiming that the Magpies are still very much in the conversation.

Could Newcastle complete Abraham signing?

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle are one of six English teams eyeing up a move for Abraham at the end of the season. The other clubs in question are Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa, highlighting just how much competition there is for is signature.

It is stated, as mentioned, that the striker could jump at the chance to go back to the Premier League, perhaps feeling that he has done his stint in Italy now.

Abraham could be a really shrewd signing by Newcastle this summer, although much will depend on whether Callum Wilson stays put or not, with his current Magpies contract expiring in 2024. Should he move on, the Roma man could be a great younger replacement for him, battling with Alexander Isak for minutes and providing squad depth ahead of what could be a busy 2023/24 campaign across four competitions.

The former Chelsea attacker is maturing all the time as a player, already looking like a more formidable footballer than the one who left Stamford Bridge two years ago, and he has been hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Henry Winter in the past, following a strong performance against Leicester City in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals last season.