Newcastle United are in "advanced talks" over a move to sign Southampton youngster Tino Livramento over a move this summer, according to a key transfer update.

How good is Tino Livramento?

The 20-year-old joined the Saints from Chelsea back in 2021, having been a part of the Blues' academy but ending up moving further south, in order to be a regular elsewhere.

Livramento has proven to be one of the few bright sparks for Southampton since his arrival, catching the eye with his performances at right-back and making 34 appearances in total. Sadly, that figure would be a lot higher, had the youngster not suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him sidelined for many months last term.

With Saints now relegated from the Premier League, however, they will find it extremely difficult to keep hold of a number of star players, such as James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Newcastle aren't wasting any time this summer when it comes to bolstering Eddie Howe's side, with Sandro Tonali set to make the move to St James' Park in a deal worth €70m, and another move for Livramento is also gathering pace.

Are Newcastle in talks with Livramento?

According to The Telegraph's John Percy and Luke Edwards, the Magpies are in advanced talks to sign the right-back, with Howe personally keen.

"Newcastle United are in advanced talks with relegated Southampton over a potential £15 million deal for Tino Livramento. Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, wants to raid the Championship club for the 20-year-old defender and negotiations are ongoing, though they remain apart at this stage on valuation."

Livramento could be such an exciting signing by Newcastle this summer, being viewed as someone who can provide competition for Kieran Trippier, but also eventually usurp him as the first-choice right-back at the club.

Theo Walcott once claimed that he was "fantastic" and had an "aura" about him, even despite his tender years, and assuming he overcomes his serious injury, he could have a massive career ahead of him.

Livramento, who shares the same agency as Howe, already has five caps to his name for England's Under-21s - again, that could be more without the fitness woes - and in an era of so many impressive English right-backs, whether it be Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James, the Saints starlet could be the next great one to come along.

Improved squad depth could be key for Newcastle next season as well, with Champions League football making their schedule far more intense, and Livramento is someone who could come in and dovetail with Trippier, arguably playing less but still having an important role to play week in, week out.