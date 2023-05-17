An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their academy side in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Kian Breckin to Newcastle?

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies could provide Leeds United with competition in the race to sign young Manchester City central midfielder Kian Breckin.

The report claims that the 19-year-old talent has emerged as a target for the two Premier League clubs, who are eyeing up the gem as a summer signing, and that City could cash in on him for the right offer.

However, it remains to be seen how much the reigning champions would demand for their academy starlet as he still has four years left to run on his current contract.

Who is Kian Breckin?

The City youngster is a 'highly regarded' number eight who has the potential to develop into an excellent box-to-box midfielder for Eddie Howe, much like current Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes.

Since arriving from Ligue 1 side Lyon in January of last year, the Brazil international has excelled in the Premier League.

He scored five goals and created three 'big chances' in 11 top-flight starts in 2021/22 and has found the back of the net three times and provided two 'big chances' in 29 starts in the current campaign to date.

The Brazil international has also averaged 3.3 tackles and interceptions per game in the division this term and these statistics show that Guimaraes has the quality to make an impact at both ends of the pitch, by chipping in with goal contributions and winning the ball back on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Breckin - who was once dubbed "one to watch" by journalist Aadam Patel - has the potential to eventually replicate that standard of performance in the Premier League based on his form at youth level.

The teenager has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 U21 matches for the Cityzens and his goalscoring prowess from a central midfield position is akin to what Guimaraes has produced in a Magpies shirt over the last 18 months.

In the Football League Trophy this season, the teen gem displayed his defensive quality as he made 4.3 tackles and interceptions per game across three appearances and this shows that the Englishman can disrupt the opposition's play by making vital interventions.

There is no guarantee that the Manchester City starlet will be able to translate this form over to the first team but Newcastle signed Guimaraes for £40m and Breckin's defensive and offensive output at U21 level indicates that he has the potential to reach the Brazilian's numbers, and potentially outdo them, in the long run.

Therefore, signing the young prospect is a gamble worth taking as Howe could secure the eventual heir to his current no.39's throne.