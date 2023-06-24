An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their defensive options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Theo Hernandez to Newcastle?

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the Magpies are "monitoring" AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez as Dan Ashworth plots moves to improve Eddie Howe's squad.

The reporter, however, has added that there are no ongoing negotiations between the two clubs, as it stands, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Premier League side will firm up their interest with an official offer for the defender.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Italian side would demand a fee of at least €60m (£51m) for the defender, who is also in the sights of Manchester United.

Would Theo Hernandez be a good signing for Newcastle?

The France international would be a terrific addition to Howe's side as he would be a huge upgrade on current Magpies left-back Dan Burn.

Hernandez has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in the Serie A in recent seasons. He was named in the league's Team of the Year in the 2021/22, 2020/21 and 2019/20 campaigns and enjoyed a strong 2022/23.

The exciting dynamo, who was hailed as a chance-creation "machine" with "dangerous" crosses by editor Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96 across 32 outings and contributed with four goals and three assists from left-back, whilst he also won 59% of his defensive duels.

This was a step down from the Sofascore rating of 7.24, along with the five goals and six assists the defender produced, he managed in the division in 2021/22.

However, his recent displays still make him a significant upgrade on Burn. The Newcastle defender was a solid and unexciting performer throughout the season just gone and bringing Hernandez in could take the team to the next level in that position.

Burn averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.78 across 38 Premier League matches and contributed with one goal and zero assists, whilst he also won 56% of his duels.

The £55k-per-week titan has averaged 4.25 progressive carries and progressive passes combined per 90 over the last 365 days, which ranks in the bottom 37% or lower among his positional peers in the men's top five leagues and European competitions.

Hernandez, meanwhile, has averaged 7.58 per 90 for Milan over the last 365 days and ranks in the top 11% of full-backs for progressive carries per 90 (3.37), which suggests that the ex-Real Madrid prospect would offer far more in transition to help his team get up the pitch.

These statistics indicate that the Milan ace would be a huge upgrade on Burn as he is capable of delivering higher-quality performances week-in, week-out, whilst also being able to provide a greater threat in the final third and being more efficient in his physical contests.