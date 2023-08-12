Highlights

Newcastle United are unlikely to sign Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window, according to a key update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

How old is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The winger, who is still only 22 years of age, enjoyed a fantastic season for Napoli last time around, standing out as one of the star players in Serie A, en route to his side winning their first league title since 1990.

Kvaratskhelia scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in the league, proving to be unstoppable with his dribbling ability and trickery out wide, excelling alongside Victor Osimhen in attack and becoming a household name all over the footballing world.

The Georgian is arguably one of the most exciting players in world football currently and any club in Europe would likely want him, such is his long-term potential. Newcastle have been linked with an audacious move for him this summer, outlining the strides they have made as a club over the past 12 months or so, but an update has now emerged regarding a potential switch to St James' Park.

Will Newcastle sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs admitted that Kvaratskhelia is not likely to join Newcastle this summer, instead staying put at Napoli:

"With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, I think that Napoli would only sell for an astronomical fee. Let’s not forget that he only joined at the beginning of last season, so he’s not desperate to leave.

"And I think a very likely scenario at the end of all of this will just be a new deal on improved terms for Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, so don’t rule out him staying."

This isn't a great surprise, in truth, with Napoli do desperate to keep hold of possibly their most prized asset, or only sell him for an absolutely extortionate amount of money. The players himself seems happy at his current club, and with his current deal there not expiring until the summer of 2027, it was clear that Newcastle would have to smash their transfer record in order to get him.

Should the situation change in any way, there is no question that Kvaratskhelia could be a special and game-changing signing for the Magpies, though - Brazil legend Kaka has hailed him as "very good" and Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti has described him as a "great player" - and be someone who improves everyone around him, given the ability that he possesses.

For now, though, Newcastle should be looking at another outstanding wide option to bring in this summer - someone who can thrive on either flank and provide strong competition for the likes of Miguel Almiron and new signing Harey Barnes, ensuring that their squad depth goes up a gear with Champions League football to tackle, too.

It may not be the most pressing area of the pitch to improve in - a new centre-back to be Sven Botman first-choice centre-back partner could take precedence - but the money is there for the Magpies to spend and should they use every penny of it, if possible, in order to enjoy improved season.