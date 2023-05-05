Newcastle United were the first side to travel in person to watch transfer target Gabri Veiga and Celta Vigo could be powerless to stop the midfielder moving to Tyneside, according to a new report from Spain.

The Magpies have done brilliantly under Eddie Howe this season, losing just four games in the Premier League all season. Having drawn 11 times, there is also huge potential for Newcastle to improve and further threaten the so-called 'Big Six' given that they now dwarf every club in the world in terms of owner wealth.

What is the latest on Gabri Veiga to Newcastle?

AS journalist Manu Sainz reports that Real Madrid have bid for the 20-year-old but that he is not considered to be "close" to joining the Champions League holders. Given that Jude Bellingham is closing in on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, it would be surprising to see them sign another midfielder given the wealth of talent available to Carlo Ancelotti in that department.

Liverpool is another side mentioned in Sainz's report but he states that “Newcastle is a club that were the first to travel to Vigo to monitor him and you know they are willing to pay the €40m of his release clause".

Given Newcastle United's wealth since their takeover, it's unlikely that a €40m (£35m) fee would stand in the way of signing Veiga. Crucially, Sainz reports that with the ball in "Veiga’s court" - it's up to the player himself to decide between the three options at hand. If Newcastle submit a €40m (£35m) offer to trigger his release clause, Celta Vigo will be powerless to stop him leaving.

How would Veiga fit in at Newcastle United?

The Spaniard, dubbed a "very interesting" talent by scouts, is able to play in a variety of positions much like many other attackers in the modern game. While he is a natural attacking midfielder, he has played 64% of his games in central midfield this season. Signing him or a player of his profile would allow Newcastle greater tactical flexibility in-game - Veiga can play as a central midfielder, as a no.10, on the right wing and even played as a striker once this season.

In La Liga, Veiga has scored nine goals while laying on four assists for teammates. Howe has shown a preference for midfielders that can score as well as contribute to build-up play, though they also need to prove that they can play the ugly side of the game - Joelinton leads the top flight in yellow cards for example..

All in all, Veiga would be a fine signing especially if he's recruited with a view to alleviating stress and fatigue on starters with Champions League football all but guaranteed at St. James Park for the 2023/24 season.