An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to add to their defensive options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Ferdi Kadioglu to Newcastle?

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Magpies are plotting a €20m (£17m) swoop to sign Fenerbahce right-back Ferdi Kadioglu as PIF look to bolster Eddie Howe's squad.

The report claims that the club wants to build a team that is deep enough to rotate on a regular basis, given they will be competing in a European competition to go alongside their domestic matches next season.

It is stated that the versatile defender is interested in a move away from his current club as he would like to showcase his talents on the European stage.

What is Ferdi Kadioglu's style of play?

The Fenerbahce gem currently plays as a right-back but started his senior career as a forward and has the attacking quality to make an impact in the final third.

Kadioglu's ability in possession could make him the dream long-term heir to current Newcastle star Kieran Trippier's throne at right-back, as the England international has been pivotal to the club's success with his invention.

In the Premier League this season, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender has racked up seven assists in 36 appearances and created a whopping 23 'big chances' for his teammates. He is the Magpies' top assister in the division and this highlights how important it is for Howe to have an attack-minded player in that position as the England international has been the main man for creativity.

Kadioglu, who is nine years younger than Trippier, has shown great promise as an attacking full-back. The 23-year-old has registered three assists in 30 appearances in the Super Lig this season but is relatively new to the right-back role and his previous form as a forward could allow him to thrive when bombing forward in Newcastle's system.

During his time at NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands, the 5 foot 9 youngster produced 12 goals and 16 assists in 70 first-team outings before he scored six goals and provided five assists in 32 games for Fenerbahce during his debut season in Turkey.

The 23-year-old dynamo, who was once hailed as a "future superstar" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, does not shy away from his defensive responsibilities. He has made three tackles and interceptions combined per match in the Turkish top-flight and won 58% of his individual duels this term, whilst Trippier has made 3.1 per game and won 54% of his battles in the Premier League.

These statistics indicate that Kadioglu has the potential to offer a similar level of defensive impact, in terms of volume and efficiency, in comparison to the Englishman whilst also having the attacking quality to be a threat going forwards.

Therefore, the Turkish gem could be Newcastle's long-term heir to the right-back position and a £17m swoop for the 23-year-old this summer could be a shrewd move by PIF to bolster the squad.