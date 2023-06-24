An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Federico Chiesa to Newcastle?

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Magpies are tracking Juventus winger Federico Chiesa ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The reporter has stated, however, that they are not in official talks with the Serie A club over a deal for the Italy international at this moment in time.

It is also claimed, in Di Marzio's attached article, that fellow Premier League side Aston Villa are interested in the attacker, although the player is said to be uninterested in a move to Unai Emery's team.

This comes as Newcastle prepare to complete the signing of Chiesa's international teammate, Sandro Tonali, from AC Milan for €70m (£60m) on a six-year deal.

How did Federico Chiesa perform last season?

The 25-year-old attacker, who is still fully working his way back from the ACL injury he suffered at the start of 2022, showed signs of promise in his limited Serie A game time for Juventus.

He only started six league matches for the Old Lady and was able to contribute with an impressive two goals and five assists from out wide, whilst also being involved in two goals in three Europa League starts.

However, if Eddie Howe can get Chiesa back to the form he displayed in 2020/21, the £153k-per-week ace could represent a big upgrade on current left-winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Italian dynamo, who former teammate Gianluigi Buffon once hailed as "impossible to stop", averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.19 across 33 Serie A outings and chipped in with nine goals and nine assists, to go along with 18 'big chances' created in 2020/21.

His ability to score, as well as create goals and quality opportunities on a regular basis made him a constant threat on the left wing in a major European league for Juventus - and Saint-Maximin has never been able to hit those heights on Tyneside.

Since arriving at St James' Park in 2019, the Frenchman has never created more than eight 'big chances' in a single season, while his best return in front of goal came when he scored five and assisted five in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old forward has never proven himself capable of delivering goals and assists on a regular basis for the Magpies during his time in England, so the club could now land an upgrade on him by signing Chiesa.

Whilst the Juventus magician has had a difficult couple of years due to injury, his form prior to suffering a devastating ACL injury suggests that this is a gamble worth taking for Howe and Newcastle, as they could end up with a terrific successor to Saint-Maximin.