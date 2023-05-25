Newcastle United are thought to be one of four sides keen on signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

What’s the latest Newcastle transfer news?

The Magpies and Eddie Howe appear to be turning their attention to the transfer window after Champions League football was guaranteed earlier in the week against Leicester City.

One player who appears to be of interest is Vlahovic, who was linked with a move to St. James’ Park earlier this month. There was speculation that Vlahovic’s agent approached Newcastle over a move to England, and a fresh update has emerged in the last 48 hours.

According to reports in Italy, Newcastle, and by extension owners PIF, along with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, are all interested in signing the Serbia international.

Bayern Munich are also named as suitors, with Juventus needing to make one sacrifice over the coming months and Vlahovic is expected to be that man.

Who is Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic is 23 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-forward who only joined Juventus last year. Described as “scary” and a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, he has scored 23 goals in 63 appearances with his current employers, previously netting 49 times in 108 games for Fiorentina.

It looks as if an exit is on the cards, and Juventus have even dropped their asking price to €70m (£60m) – a figure which would match the current transfer record at Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

Isak and Callum Wilson have provided the goods in front of goal this season, netting a combined 28 goals in the top flight, with both forwards outperforming Vlahovic when it comes to average match rating, as per WhoScored.

Vlahovic has netted 14 times in 42 appearances during the current campaign, and with the Magpies playing more football next season after their European qualification, bolstering their attacking ranks with someone like Vlahovic could be a shrewd move, especially when you factor in Isak and Wilson’s injury issues this season.