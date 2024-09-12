Newcastle United did not have the summer transfer window that they would have hoped for, with tensions simmering after a host of top targets were missed.

The most notable, as you'll know, is Marc Guehi, who still resides in Crystal Palace's backline after Steve Parish's obstinant refusal to part with the England international. Four bids were placed, but Paul Mitchell and co would not meet the £75m asking price.

They were right to do so, but the failure to sign an alternative or reinforce structural fragilities in the middle of the park and on the right flank has left a hanging mist of anxiety at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe is already looking ahead to the turn of the year...

Newcastle transfer news

According to reports relayed by Caught Offside, Howe is gearing up to move for Angel Gomes in the new year, making the newly-blooded England international his side's top target for 2025.

Gomes, 24, set out to make his name in France after being released by Manchester United in 2020. He had been offered an extension but felt a peripheral role might run counter against his career ambitions.

Now, the Red Devils want the LOSC Lille star back, but Newcastle appear to hold the most concrete interest amid growing intrigue from a whole host of Europe's top outfits.

Angel Gomes' post-Man Utd career

It would appear Gomes made the right decision, closing his time at Old Trafford at the fledgling phase of his promising career. The likes of Ian Wright, Jesse Lingard and Jack Grealish had showered the versatile midfielder with praise back in 2019 after he made a marked impact, but he would only feature for 19 minutes across the coming Premier League term.

His time at Lille has been crucial to his growth and continuing rise to the fore. As you can see below, Gomes has played across a range of roles but is at his best when in a forward midfield role, thus utilising his technical quality and creative flair.

Angel Gomes: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 97 26 24 Central midfield 47 5 9 Left midfield 27 6 3 Defensive midfield 15 0 2 Centre-forward 7 1 0 Right midfield 5 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's started the current campaign by helping his team through the Champions League qualifiers, but his recent acclaim stems from last year's brilliant efforts, with Gomes featuring 45 times for Lille, scoring two goals and providing ten assists for his teammates.

As per FBref, the diminutive midfielder ranks among the top 8% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, the top 14% for pass completion and the top 18% for progressive passes per 90. His passing is a deadly weapon that would bear dividends over on Tyneside.

His successful first stint with the Three Lions marks the summit of his career so far, but there are larger mountains to be scaled yet.

Joining up with Newcastle would present a tough test, back within the rigours of the Premier League, but Gomes - who coach Stevie Grevie hailed as a "baller" - is demonstrating the skill to do as much and he might just be a masterful signing, should Mitchell get it done.

After all, Howe has had some success bringing in a midfielder from France, just ask Bruno Guimaraes.

Howe's next Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Lyon in a deal worth £40m in January 2022, with the Brazilian proving to be one of the torch-bearers under the PIF regime. Still, to this day, he makes a case for being the club's most important and influential player.

Bruno Guimaraes: Premier League Statistics Stats (*per game) 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 Matches played 17 (11) 32 (32) 37 (37) 3 (3) Goals 5 4 7 0 Assists 1 5 8 0 Pass completion 86% 85% 85% 77% Big chances created 3 2 12 0 Touches* 46.9 68.4 81.0 66.7 Key passes* 0.7 1.3 1.7 0.7 Dribbles* 1.3 1.4 1.9 1.0 Ball recoveries* 7.0 7.7 6.5 6.0 Tackles + interceptions* 3.1 3.5 3.3 5.0 Duels won* 6.2 7.0 7.7 10.0 Stats via Sofascore

He has been a combative and creative menace throughout his Premier League career and is considered among the finest midfielders on English soil, though his start to the current campaign has seen something of a swing toward a deeper, more defence-focused role.

Indeed, Guimaraes is not progressing the ball forward as often, and he is not proving to be as sharp with his playmaking, though his defensive metrics have skyrocketed.

It's not the largest pool of data to extract from but Guimaraes is clearly adopting a slightly different role, perhaps in line with the anticipated return of Sandro Tonali, who will bring fizz and dynamism back to Howe's engine room.

Gomes could arrive as Howe's next version of Guimaraes, helping to guide that multi-functionality. Indeed, Gomes might be a wonderful creator but he's not bad in a deeper role either - as the table from earlier shows you, he has been called upon to anchor the midfield on occasion.

Despite his slight frame, he still covered plenty of ground in Ligue 1 last year, averaged four ball recoveries per game and won 53% of his ground duels, speaking of a fieriness that would indeed be needed in the Premier League.

Once considered a 'wonderkid', Gomes is now moving toward stardom, and deserves a second shot at football in his homeland. Newcastle would be more than happy to oblige.