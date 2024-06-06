European football has become a need not a want in recent seasons for Newcastle United after the huge investment from the Saudi PIF.

A couple of years ago, playing in the Champions League would’ve been a far-fetched dream for the Magpies after years of off-the-field uncertainty, with the club even dropping into the Championship under the guidance of Mike Ashley.

However, the last couple of campaigns have been a rollercoaster for the players and supporters, achieving a feat that has been unheard of by an entire generation.

Trips away to Milan and Paris in the Champions League will live long in the memory of all Magpies supporters, but it has highlighted some key issues within Eddie Howe’s squad which need addressing this summer.

The injuries suffered as a result of the congested fixture schedule have seen his side depleted in numerous key areas, including the midfield, which has seen the boss rely on youngsters Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley for large spells in 2023/24.

However, the board are looking to combat this issue with new additions this summer, with one player catching the eye in recent weeks after his brilliant season in the Premier League.

Newcastle interested in Brazilian midfielder

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Newcastle are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira during the upcoming summer transfer window - with the Magpies one of the clubs to have made an approach after having 'sounded out' the player's agent, Kai Joorabchian.

The former Manchester United talent has reignited his Premier League career after joining the Cottagers for a fee in the region of £10m back in the summer of 2022.

During the 2023/24 campaign, he’s scored three and assisted seven in his 37 matches - missing just one game, demonstrating his ability to stay fit which could be a massive boost for Howe’s side.

The report from Globo goes on to state that fellow English top-flight sides Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in winning the race for the 28-year-old’s signature this window, but any deal will cost at least £30m.

Pereira isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last midfielder to be linked with a move to Tyneside during the off-season, but he would prove to be a cheaper alternative to one of the club’s other targets.

How Pereira compares to Morgan Gibbs-White

In recent weeks, Newcastle have been credited with a strong interest in Nottingham Forest talent Morgan Gibbs-White after he achieved double figures in assists - leading the Reds to Premier League survival for the second consecutive season.

However, he would be an expensive deal for Howe’s side, costing them at least £50m, but he would be an excellent addition to the Magpies squad with his abilities potentially allowing the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon to bolster their goal-scoring tallies.

Despite his excellent form, Pereira could prove to be just as good of a signing, with his all-round game able to finally finish Howe’s hunt for a new talent to complete his midfield trio.

When comparing the duo - who have been noted as similar players by FBref - they have both started the same amount of games, with the Forest talent finishing with five more combined goals and assists in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

However, the “phenomenal” Brazilian, as dubbed by former boss José Mourinho, has completed more take-ons this season, whilst also having a greater impact at the end of his mazy runs.

How Gibbs-White and Pereira compare in 23/24 Statistics MGW Pereira Games 37 37 Goals + Assists 15 10 Pass completion 70% 70% Take-on success 38% 46% Shots on target per 90 0.4 0.6 Percentage of shots on target 19% 31% Stats via FBref

Pereira has averaged more shots on target per 90 and more of his shots ending up on target than Gibbs-White, with his tally of 31% nearly more than double than that of the Englishman.

Although both players would cost the Magpies a pretty penny, they would both undoubtedly improve the Newcastle midfield, with the Fulham titan proving to be a slightly cheaper alternative.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have nailed down two of the three midfield roles, with Howe potentially able to make it an all-Brazilian midfield with the addition of Pereira.

He’s been a shining light for Marco Silva’s side in 2023/24, more than deserving of a big move, with Newcastle needing to push a move to win the race for his signature this summer.